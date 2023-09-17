No. 7 Alabama soccer rolls to victory

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

No. 7 Alabama dominated the Mercer defense in its 5-1 victory. The win marked the first time in program history that the Crimson Tide concluded non-conference play undefeated.

“I’m very pleased with our performance today,” head coach Wes Hart said. “We approached this game exactly as I hoped we would. We came out with an aggressive mentality and put our stamp on the game. This game could easily have been a trap game, sandwiched between UGA and Arkansas.”

Alabama scored all five goals in the first half. Gianna Paul recorded her seventh goal of the season in the 11th minute of play. Four minutes later, Felicia Knox received a pass from Paul and shot one into the back of the net for the game winning goal. Leah Kunde scored her first goal of the season in the 29th minute to put her team up 3-0.

Mercer scored its only goal in the 34th minute after Lana Whitfield nailed her shot.

Cameron Silva hit one into the net for her first collegiate goal after receiving a pass from Kunde in the 38th minute. Fellow freshman Nadia Ramadan drilled a ball into the upper right corner of the goal with 38 seconds remaining in the first half. That was also her first collegiate goal.

The Crimson Tide travels to Arkansas on Thursday to play its first away conference game. The match is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and will stream on the SEC Network+.