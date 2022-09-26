No. 2 Alabama prepares for first Top-25 test of the season

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs the ball against University of Louisiana Monroe at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Sep 17, 2022.

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Christian Jones

TUSCALOOSA – The Alabama Crimson Tide travels to Fayetteville for a top-20 matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Alabama stays at No. 2 in the country coming off of a commanding 55-3 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Arkansas is looking to bounce back after falling 10 spots to No. 20 after a 23-21 loss to Texas A and M.

This will be one of the Tide’s toughest matchups as they will have to slow down the explosive Arkansas rushing attack led by KJ Jefferson and Raheim Sanders. Sanders leads the Southeastern Conference with 508 yards rushing this season.

Alabama will play against a familiar face, as former Crimson Tide linebacker, Drew Sanders teams up with senior linebacker Bumper Pool to lead the physical Arkansas defense.

The Razorbacks are No. 1 in the SEC in sacks, so protecting quarterback Bryce Young will be a focal point in this game.

Arkansas is hosting its first ever “Red Out” game for this matchup. All Arkansas fans are being asked to wear “Razorback Red”.

The game is set to kick-off Saturday, Sept. 30 at 2:30 P.M. at Donald W Reynolds Razorback Stadium.