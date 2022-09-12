No.18 Alabama Soccer defeats UNA 3-0

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

University of Alabama women’s soccer stayed hot, defeating North Alabama 3-0 Sunday night.

Last week, the Crimson Tide earned its first top 25 ranking of the season. The new “18th ranked” team jumped out quick after halftime against UNA.

Jessica Skorka scored five minutes into the second half. Her first goal of the season gave Alabama the two-score lead.

Reyna Reyes put the game completely out of reach with a goal in the 78th minute.

“We are in a very good place heading into SEC play,” said Alabama head coach Wes Hart.

Alabama tied the school record for most consecutive wins at home, winning its 10th consecutive game in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama improves to 6-1-1 this season. The Crimson Tide kick off conference play this Thursday, hosting South Carolina.