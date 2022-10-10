NKorea confirms simulated use of nukes to ‘wipe out’ enemies

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea says its recent barrage of missile launches was the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets.

Its leader Kim Jong Un has signaled he would conduct more provocative tests.

Monday’s North Korean statement released on the 77th birthday of its ruling Workers’ Party is seen as an attempt to buttress public unity behind Kim as he is struggling to overcome difficulties such as pandemic-related economic hardships.

State media say North Korea’s recent missile tests were a response to recent naval drills between U.S. and South Korean forces, which involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

10/10/2022 7:08:30 AM (GMT -5:00)