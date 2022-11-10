Nicole weakens to tropical storm over east-central Florida

tropical storm nicole

By FREIDA FRISARO

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) – Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida and was downgraded to a tropical storm, but it was still battering a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain.

The rare November hurricane led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations.

The storm surge could cause more erosion on beaches hit by Hurricane Ian in September.

Nicole will keep moving over Georgia and the Carolinas Thursday and Friday, dumping heavy rain across the region.

The Blue Ridge Mountains could get up to 6 inches as the storm blows through.

