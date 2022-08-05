Nick’s Kids Luncheon returns to Bryant-Denny

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban held his annual Nick’s Kids Foundation Luncheon on Wednesday afternoon in the North Zone at Bryant-Denny Stadium. They presented over $572,000 to local and state nonprofit organizations.

The event returned to Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since 2019.

“This is a special day for me,” said Saban. “Its an indication to have our players here, to see this, to have compassion for other people, to give back to the community.”

This year, Nick’s Kids Foundation projects include a home building project with Habitat for Humanity to Honor the 2021 SEC championship team, a one million dollar gift to the Saban Center from Nick’s Kids, para’s all-inclusive playground, as well as the Teacher’s Excellence Awards Luncheon.

Last year, the city of Tuscaloosa and the Nick’s Kids Foundation hosted a parade and ceremony for the Nick’s Kids Avenue Jubilee. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Nick and Terry Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007, nearly $11 million have been given to deserving charities and organizations throughout the state and surrounding areas.