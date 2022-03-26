Nick Saban updates following Bama’s third spring practice this season

WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Tatumn Vaught

Following Alabama Football’s third spring practice on Wednesday, Head Coach Nick Saban met with the media to discuss the current state of the team.

Players out for the Crimson Tide this spring include, Wide Receiver Ja’Corey Brooks, Center Darrian Dalcourt, and Linebacker Keanu Koht. Tonight, Head Coach Nick Saban said their recovery is going well. He also said some of the new players are getting up to speed, including Running Back, Jahmyr Gibbs, a transfer from Georgia Tech.

“He has really been a very good addition to our addition to our team,” Saban said. “He’s got great speed, he’s a really good receiver, good third down back, he’s got great vision, really good burst out of a cut. I’m really really impressed with what he’s been able to do, he’s smart, he’s picked up things, he’s an experienced player, he really does a good job of understanding what we’re trying to do, and how to do it, and that’s what experienced players can do.”

In past seasons, the leadership group within the football program has been essential to success. A new member of that squad is Defensive Tackle DJ Dale. Coach Saban said it’s not necessarily who those leaders are, but how the other players react to their leadership.

“It’s not just how many leaders and who they are, it’s how the other players respond to leadership,” Saban said. “You can have really good leaders on your team but if your players don’t respond to them because they don’t respect the importance of doing things right, then that’s an issue too, and so far this group has responded fairly well for the most part.”