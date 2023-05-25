Nick Saban provides update on status of former 5-Star recruit Tony Mitchell

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban walks the field at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 8, 2022.

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Peyton Davis

Highly touted recruit and freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell pleaded “no contest” in a Florida court on Wednesday regarding a felony marijuana possession with the intent to sell charge according to AL.com. He will receive probation and drug counseling according to his attorney, but his status with the program remains in the air.

Mitchell was arrested March 15 in Holmes County, Florida, where he and another man were found with 226 grams of marijuana, $7,000 in cash and a loaded gun. The two were attempting to escape the police, driving at 141 mph before eventually being detained by police.

This resulted in an indefinite suspension from the team ahead of spring practice, Nick Saban spoke about the issue at a presser following the issuing of this punishment.

“Everybody’s got an opportunity to to make choices and decisions. There’s no such thing as being at the wrong place at the wrong time, you gotta be responsible for who you’re with, who you’re around and what you do, who you associate yourself with and the situations you put yourself in,” he said.

Saban was asked about the new details of the case and he provided an update on the situation during his Nick’s Kids Golf Tournament in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Nick Saban says there is nothing new on Alabama freshman DB Tony Mitchell at this time. pic.twitter.com/rL3rx0avZw — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) May 23, 2023

Mitchell, who is an Alabaster native playing at Thompson High School, signed his letter of intent to play at Alabama in December before enrolling early at the university. The 6’2, 205 defensive back ranked was an elite five star prospect, but dropped to a four star and to 126th nationally on 247 sports final rankings following this legal trouble. Still, he has the athletic profile to be an elite college player.

It is unclear whether Mitchell will join the team for summer workouts in the coming months, but his sentence of probation with counseling leaves the door open for a return if Saban believes he has made amends with his legal troubles. He will appear in Holmes county court this week as this case comes to a resolution.