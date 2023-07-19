Nick Saban not ready to name a starting quarterback

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban speaks to the media at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff, Wednesday July 19,2023 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Nashville,Tn . (Jimmie Mitchell/SEC)

By: WVUA23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

The biggest question Alabama fans hoped would be answered at SEC Media Days was who the starting quarterback would come Sept. 2. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait because head coach Nick Saban wasn’t confident in naming one yet.

“We have three guys that are competing for that position right now,” Saban said. “All of those players are getting better, and it’s important for us that all those players get better. I don’t think anybody has actually separated themselves yet to this with the and I don’t think it’s something that we are trying to rush.”

The longtime coach likened the quarterback battle to standing by the oven and constantly asking when the cake is going to finish. If you take the cake out too soon, it won’t be a good cake because it’ll be mushy. He wants the three players to continue getting better, and when he feels one set himself apart from the others, he’ll make the call. Until then, fans will have to be patient.

“I use the cake analogy because it’s not done yet. It’s not — there’s not a decision that needs to be made at this point in time, nor are we ready to make that decision at this time until somebody separates themselves.”

Jalen Milroe played with the first-team offense at the Spring Game and is the only quarterback who started a game for Alabama. His athletic ability to escape the pocket and run down the field like a running back is one of his biggest strengths. He struggled with turnovers in the games he played last year with fumbles and interceptions. However, the talent is definitely there.”As far as J. Mil goes, I know he has the potential to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country, if not the best,” junior offensive lineman J.C. Latham said.

Tyler Buchner transferred to Alabama from Notre Dame, where offensive coordinator Tommy Rees last coached. Saban said there has to be a need for the position they take transfer players for. Buchner wouldn’t have transferred to Alabama if he didn’t have a real shot at getting the job. How he stacks up against Milroe and redshirt freshman Ty Simpson remains to be seen since he transferred to Alabama after spring camp.

Buchner started the first two games for the Fighting Irish last season before suffering an injury. He came back and started the Gator Bowl to end the season. He finished the year completing 46-of-83 passes for 652 yards and three touchdowns. Buchner also rushed for 123 yards and four touchdowns. His familiarity with the offense Rees is installing should help him make up for the time lost in the spring.

Simpson, a player fans have raved about since he stepped foot on campus, redshirted his freshman season. Many Crimson Tide faithful wanted Simpson to start against Texas A&M last season, especially when Milroe fumbled twice which led to Aggie scores. The Tennessee native threw for over 2,800 yards with only three interceptions during his senior year of high school. Many viewed him as the “quarterback of the future” after Bryce Young moved on.