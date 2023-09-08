Nice Weekend Weather Ahead! Friday PM Forecast Update

Good Friday afternoon! Humidity remains low today, which is giving a fairly nice feel to the air, especially in the shade. Temperatures will fall quickly tonight, under a clear sky. Expect a low in the lower 60s.

Skies will remain mostly sunny this weekend, with daytime highs in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will dip into the lower or middle 60s this weekend.

Temperatures will rise to near 90 on Monday and Tuesday, under a partly cloudy sky.

The next rain chance will arrive next week by Wednesday, but I do not expect a lot of rain. Temperatures will fall into the lower 80s on Wednesday and on Thursday of next week. There is no sign of excessive heat over the next 2 weeks. Keep in mind, we typically start to really cool off a bit by mid October.

