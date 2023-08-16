Nice Tonight… Hotter By The Weekend… Wednesday PM Forecast Update

Good Wednesday afternoon! Our local weather has been generally nice today, with mostly sunny skies and less humid conditions. Temperatures will drop quickly tonight as many areas cool into the 60s again tonight. Humidity will remain low for Thursday, but daytime temperatures will begin to rise a bit. Expect a high in the lower 90s on Thursday.

The warming trend will continue on Friday through the weekend. Look for a high in the upper 90s on Friday, under a mostly sunny sky. Humidity levels will remain fairly low through Friday, but dewpoints will gradually rise over the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will feature a mostly sunny sky and dry weather conditions. High temperatures will remain in the upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Heat index will become a concern by Sunday, as that value nears 105.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center has introduce a low end chance of development in the Gulf early next week. A weak tropical cyclone could develop on Sunday and Monday, then track northwest into Texas. Any rain from that feature will likely remain to our south. Two other areas of development are possible in the eastern Atlantic, but most likely those will be re-curving systems and not impact the US.

