Nice Saturday… Chilly Weather on Sunday! Friday PM Forecast Update

Good Friday afternoon! Today has been a very gloomy day across the area, as low level moisture pools over the area, ahead of the next cold front. A little drizzle is possible at times this evening and tonight. Expect a low in the upper 50s.

Saturday will feature a gradual return of sunshine, with temperatures rising into the middle 70s. The solar eclipse will peak locally at 60% at 12:07pm Saturday. Given sky conditions should be good for viewing as skies clear out.

Clouds will return on Sunday, with much colder weather. Temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees on Sunday, in-fact, most areas will remain in the 50s all day Sunday. We’ll then drop into the 40s by Sunday night.

The weather will remain rather cool through the middle of next week, as highs remain in the 60s and lows dip into the 40s. We’ll slowly modify into the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

The next rain chance will appear by Friday of next week.

