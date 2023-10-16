Nice Days, Cool Nights Ahead.. Rain Thursday Night… Monday PM Forecast Update

Good Monday afternoon! Our local weather has been very nice and refreshing today, with a cool/dry airmass moving southward. We do note some clouds have moved into north and central Alabama this afternoon. Clouds will gradually clear later tonight, as temperatures fall into the lower or middle 40s.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to near 70 on Tuesday. The weather will feel great, with the low humidity and sunny skies. Temperatures will once again fall into the 40s Tuesday night as well as Wednesday night.

Clouds return late Thursday and Thursday night as another cold front arrives. A few showers will become likely on Thursday night and early on Friday. Heavy rain is unlikely, but we’ll take what rain we can get this time of the year. Temperatures will remain nice for the upcoming weekend, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.

Join us on WVUA 23 weekdays at 5 p.m. for the very latest on your news, weather and sports.

Richard Scott

WVUA Chief Meteorologist

rscott@wvua23.com

Twitter: RichardWVUA23

Facebook: WVUA23RichardScott

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RichardScottWeather