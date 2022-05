Next Benjamin Barnes YMCA meeting is tonight

Several Tuscaloosa leaders are gathering this evening for a discussion on the future of the Benjamin Barnes YMCA in West Tuscaloosa.

District 1 Tuscaloosa City Council Member Matthew Wilson and District 1 Tuscaloosa City Board of Education Member Karen Thompson-Jackson are hosting the meeting at 6 p.m. at the Benjamin Barnes YMCA, 2939 18th St. in Tuscaloosa.

The public is encouraged to attend.