‘Newsies The Musical’ opens this weekend

Tuscaloosa’s Actor’s Charitable Theatre is presenting its latest performance starting Friday.

“Newsies the Musical” is about the real-life New York City newsboys strike in 1899.

The cast has been preparing since mid-June for opening night, and performance director Mary Kate Condra said they’re excited for this opportunity.

“The best thing you can do as a director is bring out the best in your actors, as opposed to telling them exactly what to do,” Condra said. “Help them find what you want from them and create an environment where people feel safe and supportive and are having a good time. That’s the most important thing.”

“Newsies” is an energetic musical featuring plenty of songs, dancing and jubilation, Condra said.

“There’s a really great moment in this giant dance break in ‘Seize the Day’ where almost the entire cast is on stage,” Condra said. “It’s a really joyful moment with lots of great choreography. It is my favorite moment in the show.”

Interested in seeing the musical? It’s happening at the ACT Theatre, 3801 Alabama Ave. The building is the former Holt High School.

Here’s when it’s showing:

Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.

Sept. 3 at 2 p.m.

Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 at 2 p.m.

Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 at 2 p.m.

Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 at 2 p.m.

