Newest Miss University of Alabama crowned Saturday

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Karnera Gafford

TUSCALOOSA – For the past 45 years, the Miss University of Alabama program has worked to help young women achieve their personal and professional goals. This program has the reputation of being one of the most competitive and rewarding competitions in our state.

The pageant provides a forum for women to express their opinions, talent, and intelligence. They spent the last week practicing at the Bama Theatre in Tuscaloosa. It’s a nail-biting competition that these 18 women have worked hard for.

The pageant is sponsored by the University of Alabama Alumni Association.

“These girls are much more than a pretty face. These women are strong, intelligent leaders in their community. They’re leaders in their school. A lot of them are honors program students. Many of them go on to get master’s degrees and doctorate degrees, and we allow them scholarships to keep going with that education to that they can continue to grow,” said Wendy Alexander, co-director of the Miss University of Alabama program.

This year’s winner is Linsday Fincher. She’s earned the right to compete in the Miss Alabama contest. If she wins at that level, she goes on to the Miss America pageant.

