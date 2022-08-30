New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

NEW YORK (AP) – New York City will begin posting signs proclaiming the iconic tourist destination Times Square as a “Gun Free Zone.”

The 25-block business district in the center of Manhattan is arguably the busiest in the United States. Under a sweeping new state gun law that goes into effect Thursday, it would be one of scores of “sensitive” places, including parks, churches and theaters that would be off limits for guns.

The new rules are meant to address a U.S. Supreme Court decision that further expanded Second Amendment gun rights when it invalidated a century-old law that required gun owners to prove they had a compelling need to carry.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/30/2022 3:18:36 PM (GMT -5:00)