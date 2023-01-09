New year, new you already a struggle? Eating better a lifelong journey

food, meal, dinner, fish

How are your New Year’s resolutions doing? If you’re like most people, probably not so great.

But there’s good news: If you’re aiming for a healthier lifestyle, making small changes can have some awesome benefits.

University of Alabama Assistant Director of Health Promotion and Wellness Sheena Gregg said eating healthier and getting enough exercise helps prevent chronic illnesses.

That said, eating healthier doesn’t mean skipping meals.

“Make sure you don’t go longer than four hours without eating,” Gregg said. “Have snacks in your car or purse or backpack so you can make sure your body is getting nourishment consistently throughout the day. That way you don’t end up overeating at meals later on in the evening.”

Some excellent choices for portable snacks include fruit like apples or bananas, vegetables like carrots or miniature peppers with or without dip, and items containing protein like a package of peanut butter crackers, string cheese or trail mix.

And don’t forget to drink plenty of water.