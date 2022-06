New Woodstock council member swears in Monday

Woodstock’s Town Council is swearing in its newest member today.

In a unanimous vote in May, the council appointed Kellie Parks to fill a vacated seat.

Woodstock Mayor Jeff Dodson said Parks has lived in Woodstock for nearly 20 years and has expressed a big desire to serve the community.

She’s being sworn in ahead of Woodstock’s regularly scheduled Town Council meeting.