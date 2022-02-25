New vintage market happening Saturday in Tuscaloosa

By WVUA Digital Reporter Jas Orr

Tonal Vintage is hosting a vintage clothing market tomorrow, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Don’s Barber Shop, located at 315 15th St. in Tuscaloosa.

The event will feature several booths, with products ranging from ’90s sweatshirts to ‘50s and ‘60s womenswear from sellers from the Tuscaloosa, Birmingham and Nashville areas.

“Most of us are used to selling in the metro area, but felt like Tuscaloosa needed a wider array of vintage than just University of Alabama sweatshirts and T-shirts,” said Tonal Vintage founder Garrett Hunt. “My fiancé and I have a very specific vision for the Tuscaloosa Vintage Market: a place where everyone feels comfortable and not judged when they shop. We believe sustainable clothing should be available for everyone.”

Though this is the inaugural Tuscaloosa Vintage Market, Hunt said he plans to turn this into a monthly or bi-weekly event.

Hunt said he started Tonal Vintage a few years ago, and it recently became his full-time job.

“I first started getting into vintage about six years ago as a way to dress myself uniquely and sustainably, but over time it morphed into myself buying clothes for many different friends and into a small business,” Hunt said.

For more information, see @tonalvintage on Instagram.