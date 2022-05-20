New student employment portal a huge success

West AlabamaWorks and the Tuscaloosa County Commission’s new summer student employment portal is already off to a great start.

The I.G.N.I.T.E. program, which recently launched, offers teens ages 14 to 18 a leg up at finding a job. Summer jobs, year-round jobs, co-op opportunities and apprenticeships are all available through the program.

West AlabamaWorks adds jobs to their online portal and works work with school systems and employers to connect students with potential jobs.

Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson said the I.G.N.I.T.E. program gets students ahead of the game.

“They work through a training program and if you register, they are receiving text messages to kind of help coach them,” Robertson said. “(WAW) really realizes this could be a first job for a lot of folks, and over time they will add interview tips and showcase work that is a less intimating experience to get your first job.”

I.G.N.I.T.E stands for “integrity, gratitude, never give up, initiative, timeliness and enthusiasm,” Robertson said.

Within the first 24 hours of opening, Robertson said the program had 102 people registered and 338 applications submitted. As of Thursday, they had 214 people registered and 481 applications submitted.

Interested in learning more or signing up? Click right here.

