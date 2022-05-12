New softball exhibit at Bryant Museum

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

The Bryant Museum on the University of Alabama campus has opened a new Alabama softball exhibit honoring the first 25 outstanding years of softball at the University of Alabama.

The exhibit features the names of every softball player who ever played for the Crimson Tide. The first team All-Americans’ names are highlighted in crimson along with their career accomplishments.

Bryant Museum Director Olivia Arnold said the museum’s mission is to honor every sport at Alabama, and this exhibit is a step in the right direction.

“We wanted to make sure that we were following our mission of all sports,” said Arnold. “In the 25th anniversary of the first softball team here at the University of Alabama, it just was a great match-up.”