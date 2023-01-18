New secretary of state: Alabama withdrawing from voter registration group

happening in alabama

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama has withdrawn from a 32-state voter registration partnership.

New Secretary of State Wes Allen sent a letter Tuesday withdrawing from the Electronic Registration Information Center, a nonprofit grouping of 32 states and the District of Columbia.

Allen cited concerns over privacy, saying he was troubled at the idea of providing people’s information to the organization.

The partnership is designed to maintain accurate voter rolls but has become the target of conservative ire and conspiracy theories.

The Republican, who made a promise during his campaign to withdraw from ERIC, announced the decision a day after being sworn into office.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/17/2023 4:53:36 PM (GMT -6:00)