New school in Bessemer filling need for truck driver training

By WVUA 23 Reporter Jocelyn Claborn

A new truck driver training school in Bessemer is getting more truckers on the road in a time where they’re more necessary than ever.

Roadmaster Drivers School‘s new spot is its first in Alabama, and graduates from the program are already working on Alabama’s roads, said Bessemer school President Brad Bell.



“There’s not many education opportunities like truck driving school where you can go from unemployed or underemployed to a month of training and making $50,000, $60,000, $70,000 a year,” Ball said.

According to the American Trucking Association, the field needs nearly 1 million new drivers to replace those who will be retiring within the next decade.

“We need drivers more than ever before,” Ball said. “The opportunity is great right now. Trucking companies have been making historic pay increases, the benefits are wonderful, the trucks are highly technological, you don’t have to learn to drive stick anymore, they’re all automatic, so come on down.”

The school’s program takes about four weeks, but Ball said instructors work with students one-on-one so they’re set for success. And students who are already in the program say they’re pleased with the process.

“When you think you can’t do it, you can do it,” said student Quanisha Davis. “I thought I couldn’t do it, but I’m really liking it.”

Students are given a crash course in everything they’ll need to know for their Class A Commercial Drivers License, or CDL. Once students graduate, they can take their CDL test at their local driver’s license office.

Bell said the school already has more than a dozen graduates out on the road.

Birmingham resident Labryon Harris said he’s thankful for the opportunities the school has offered.

“For young people like me who are wanting to advance their lives, we have a good program right here in the city that you can come to and go for four weeks and look for a better life,” said Harris.

If you’re interested in learning more about the school, click here. The cost of the program is not listed online, but the school does offer financing and its website suggests some graduates can get their tuition reimbursed by a future employer.

In comparison, Shelton State Community College’s CDL class which is next available Oct. 24 through Dec. 20, costs $3,000.