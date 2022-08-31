New rules make star college football players millionaires

9/25/21 MFB Alabama vs University of Southern Mississippi

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9)

Photo by University of Alabama

When the NCAA lifted restrictions on players profiting from their name, image and likeness, it created instant millionaires of elite college football players like Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. The NIL benefits for individual athletes can have a drawback. Big deals for a few and small deals for most could divide locker rooms, create tension within programs, produce an uneven playing field across college athletics and overwhelm students already stretched for time.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/31/2022 12:06:03 PM (GMT -5:00)