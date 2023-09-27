New restaurant is trying to fill a need in Tuscaloosa

Photo Courtesy of JD Zasa

By: WVUA 23 News Reporter JD Zasa

A national restaurant chain is coming to Tuscaloosa. The management says they want to fill a void in the restaurant business.

The management of Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint spoke before Tuscaloosa City Council Tuesday. Joseph Collard who is the general manager of the Tuscaloosa chain said the restaurant will open late – filling a need in downtown T-town.

“We are open late night which there are not a lot of late night places here in Tuscaloosa. I think the late night business is going to be really great with people who want to get a burger after going to the bars or wherever else they are going. On Monday through Wednesdays we are open until midnight and on Thursday, Friday and Saturdays, we are open until 2 in the morning.”

Tuscaloosa will be the fourth Alabama location for Jack Browns, joining Auburn, Birmingham, and Huntsville.

Jack Brown’s is set to open October 9 just in time for Homecoming Week.

-kn