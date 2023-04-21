New principals named for Northridge, Bryant high schools

Two Tuscaloosa City Schools high schools have new leaders after they were approved by the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education on Tuesday.

Northridge High School’s new leader is Jessica Williams, who’s currently the assistant principal at Northridge. Williams has spent the past four years at NHS, where she’s been an English teacher and a department chair before her time as assistant principal.

Paul W. Bryant High School’s new leader is Eric Hines, who’s the current principal at Eastwood Middle School. Hines is an eight-year veteran of TCS and has been principal of Eastwood since 2017.

Williams said she is honored to be the next principal of NHS.

“This is a tremendous opportunity,” Williams said in a statement. “I am very excited to lead the students and teachers at Northridge High School. We have many wonderful things happening at NHS. However, there are always areas for improvement and growth. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in this capacity.”

Hines said he is excited about the opportunity to continue to push the needle of progress forward as a principal at the high school level.

“My first task as principal is to listen,” Hines said in a statement. “It is very important that I provide a safe space for students and their families to convey what they desire in our school and work together to make those things a reality. Next, we will create the capacity for productive relationships that are built upon mutual respect and admiration.”

Williams is replacing current NHS Principal Tygar Evans and Hines is replacing current PWBHS Principal Lydia Edwards. Evans and Edwards announced in March that they would not be renewing their contracts with TCS.