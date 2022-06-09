New president, renovation project coming to Shelton State

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Jeremiah Hatcher

Shelton State Community College named Interim President Chris Cox full-time president Wednesday, and announced a renovation project for the college’s Fredd campus.

Cox, who has served as the college’s interim president since February, expressed excitement for his new role and the job ahead.

“I hope it’s exciting to this community that I was recommended as the president of Shelton State after serving four and a half months now,” he said.

Using funds from the Cares Act, Shelton State will commit more than $16 million to bring new air filtration systems and hands-on equipment to the C.A. Fredd building, and create a “Green Space” in the front parking lot where students can study and relax.

“We are going to make it a place where students can gather and enjoy,” Cox said.

“We are going to make this a pride of our community and where people from all over can come and view what Shelton has to offer.”

Llevelyn Rhone with the Alabama Community College System said this infrastructure project will allow students to enjoy the campus’s full perimeter.

“Having the upgrades to the campus and those grounds will not only enhance the look and feel, but more importantly the student experience.”

The project is scheduled to be completed within the next two years.