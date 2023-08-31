Permit for new pier on Lake Tuscaloosa approved Tuesday

By WVUA 23 Reporters Rachel Nadeau an JD Zasa

The Tuscaloosa City Council issued a permit Tuesday for construction of a new pier for a business on Lake Tuscaloosa.

The proposal was brought to the council because of an increase in boating traffic around the area.

“I think that there are some other revitalizations going on there eventually,” said District 3 Tuscaloosa City Council Member Norman Crow. “Around the corner from there, there will be potentially a restaurant and some other updates. So I think that there’s some exciting times ahead for that part of the lake.”

The permit was awarded to Pier 43, located at 12175 Viewpoint Road in Northport, which offers boat sales and rentals alongside boat storage.