New penalties for leaving a scene

In an effort to make the streets safer, criminal penalties may be issued for violations of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

“There was the change in the law for attempting to elude or fleeing from the police. Before it was just a citational offense, but now if you cause injury, strike another vehicle, or if you cross state lines, it’s a Class C felony,” said Major Kip Hart of the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Hart said it’s also a Class B felony for any driver who tops more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Tuscaloosa criminal attorney Joel Sogol said he has mixed feelings about the legislation.

“If you are fleeing from the police and you cause a crash or you hurt somebody, I think that probably does need to be more than a misdemeanor. On the other hand, if the police are behind you and you are doing more than 20 miles per hour over the limit and that’s the only thing that is outside the norm if you want to call it, I think that’s a little much to make that a felony,” said Sogol.

According to the latest revisions it’s not a violation if the individual continues to travel at or below the speed limit, with or without the blinkers on, as long as there is a clear intent of stopping.

-kn