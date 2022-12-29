New Orleans hotel makes teams feel welcome

New Orleans hotels are rolling out the red carpet for college football bowl season.

The Alabama football team staying at the Marriott New Orleans Hotel ahead of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. The Marriott decorated its lobby with Crimson Tide signage and logos, including lining the edges of the lobby escalator with the word “Alabama” in white lettering over a red background.

The Harrahs New Orleans Hotel has continued it’s tradition of highlighting the official team flags of college football programs that will compete in bowl games in the city of New Orleans this month. The city is home to two bowl games: Western Kentucky faced the University of South Alabama in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21. And Alabama will play Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl this Saturday.

All four of the teams flags: UA, KSU, WKU, and USA will hang outside of Harrahs Hotel through the end of 2022.