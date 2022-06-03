New Northport pet store offers exotic animals, supplies

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Mikayla Mosteller

While most pet stores cater to dogs, cats, fish and maybe a few reptiles or birds, Sounds Fishy Aquatics and Exotics in Northport is offering a whole lot more.

Interested in bringing home a bunny best friend? The rabbits they sell come from a breeder nearby. Saltwater fish? Tons to choose from. Reptiles? Bearded dragons and corn snakes are some of the many potential scaley pets. Birds, frogs and turtles are also available.

Owner Keri Durant said she decided to open up shop because she noticed the demand after working at a local pet store that didn’t carry much more than the basics.

“I’ve been working with fish for about 30 years and exotic animals and kind of wanted to meet the demand of the public,” Durant said.

Thursday was proof enough of that demand, as the store was busy with eager customers checking out her wares.

The store is located at 903 Main Ave., Suite A in Northport.