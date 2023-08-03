New Newbern mayor files lawsuit after former mayor, town leaders close ranks

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Nick Balenger

Newbern is a town in Hale County with a population of 133 people. The town’s population is 70% Black, but has never had a Black mayor or even an election.

When Patrick Braxton decided he wanted to run for mayor, he filed for office and ran unopposed, but was told by the former council that he was not allowed to take the mayor’s seat.

Because former Mayor Haywood Stokes did not file to run for office, there was no election when Braxton ran unopposed.

“The previous mayor did not qualify in time, so they have a situation down there that he is not able to get into the office, he is locked out. So he cannot get into his office and perform his duties,” said Braxton’s pastor James Williams.

Former mayor Haywood Stokes apparently didn’t file to run for office because the mayoral position had always been handed down. When Braxton became the mayor, he appointed his council but was then told by the former council he was not permitted to do so.

The controversial election was in 2020. Since then, Braxton has been unable to perform his duties as mayor.

“This should not be happening in this year 2023. Years ago, back before our civil rights and so on, I could understand something like this happening. But this late, why? And there’s a reason why,” Williams said.

Williams and president of the Tuscaloosa chapter of Southern Christian Leadership Conference said Braxton has done everything right and by the book.

“It’s time that we speak out about what is right and speak against what is wrong. Now when your civil rights are being violated, then surely you should speak up and speak out,” Williams said.

Braxton has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, claiming the former council violated federal law and the constitution’s Equal Protection Clause.

–LS–**-**