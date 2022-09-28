New mentorship program helps Tuscaloosa youth

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Daniel Tomas

TUSCALOOSA- A new mentorship program is teaming up with the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center. The Verb Kind is partnering with local volunteers to help people under the age of 18 who have committed crimes.

The Verb Kind is an organization that started in Florida. Volunteers spend time with juveniles one-on-one to mentor them to a better future. Its motto is “giving incarcerated youth a second chance through mentoring.”

Tuscaloosa Juvenile Detention Center Director Kathy Joiner Wood said change starts with more than just words.

“What we’ve learned is it’s not preaching to them or telling them or encouraging them – it’s providing them opportunities where they can experience success,” said Wood.

The mentors participate in activities to give the juveniles a sense of trust with their mentor. They will engage in welding, carpentry and basketball.

“They are kids that have made a mistake and need a second chance,” said Verb Kind Founder Haley Hunt.

Hunt said she started the organization with the goal of empowering young people in need.

Mentors will meet every Monday night at the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center.

To find out how to help or volunteer visit TheVerbKind.com