New Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35B is game’s 2nd highest

A display holds Mega Million lottery ticket wagering cards at Ted's State Line Mobil station, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Methuen, Mass. Twenty-three consecutive drawings later with no grand prize winner named, the Mega Millions jackpot is now flirting with nearly $1 billion, making it one of the largest jackpots in lottery history. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Mega Millions prize has grown again to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot.

The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9.

Mega Millions says the prize for the next drawing on Friday night is the second highest in the game’s history.

There have been 25 drawings over three months since the last time a player matched all six numbers and claimed the jackpot.

The estimated $1.35 billion jackpot prize would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years.

Nearly all jackpot winners take a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $707.9 million.

1/11/2023 3:48:43 PM (GMT -6:00)