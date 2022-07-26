New laws going into effect for the upcoming school year

Alabama capitol building

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The start of a new school year means new things for everyone, and some bills passed by the Alabama legislature are joining the mix.

Here are a few of the new laws waiting for students in Alabama’s schools, according to a newsletter published by the Alabama Association of School Boards.

Act 2022-80: The State Superintendent and State Board of Education may establish “review criteria and provide for other instructional review committees” before materials are released in schools.

Textbook publishers must also submit “evidence of standards correlation on forms” furnished by the State Department of Education.

Act 2022-90: Children in military families may receive advanced enrollment if their parents are relocating to Alabama for active duty. The act will “[afford] the same opportunities for school assignment, selection of courses and sporting activities as those offered to resident students.”

Act 2022-289: The Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act includes a variety of prohibitions for doctors and teachers regarding gender identity.

Doctors are not allowed to perform medical procedures or prescribe medications “to alter a minor’s gender or delay puberty,” nor are school personnel allowed to “[encourage] or [coerce] a minor to withhold from the minor’s parent or legal guardian the fact that the minor’s perception of his or her gender or sex is inconsistent with the minor’s sex.”

School officials are also not allowed to hold information regarding “a minor’s perception that his or her gender or sex is inconsistent with his or her sex” from a minor’s parent or guardian.

Act 2022-290: All K-12 public schools must designate multiple-occupancy restrooms by biological sex. Discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in classrooms for students in grades K-5 is also prohibited under the law.

Act 2022-380: Female students in grades five through 12 will be allowed to receive feminine hygiene products from female counselors, nurses and teachers through a grant program.

Act 2022-391: The Alabama Literacy Act’s 3rd grade retention provision has been delayed until 2025. Students in the 3rd grade “shall demonstrate sufficient reading skills for promotion to 4th grade” in the 2023-24 school year.

For the full list of laws, view the Montgomery organization’s newsletter here.