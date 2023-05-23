New Habitat for Humanity community under construction in Tuscaloosa

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Peyton Newman

Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa is investing $6 million into building new, affordable housing in Tuscaloosa.

This new subdivision, named Milestone, is positioned between 42nd and 43rd avenues in West Tuscaloosa.

Habitat for Humanity is helping combat the affordable housing crisis by ensuring a 0% interest rate on all homes being built in this neighborhood.

Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa Executive Director Ellen Potts said she believes this new development will greatly benefit the residents of Tuscaloosa.

“The city of Tuscaloosa and Tuscaloosa County mention that we have an affordable housing crisis in our area,” Potts said. “This development, as part of our broader Operation Transformation plan, will allow us to help 75 homeowners.”

Operation Transformation was developed in 2021 and has a goal of large-scale property acquisition. The Milestone development is a key part of the mission.

Habitat for Humanity offers an additional service within Milestone — custom homes to fit families’ specific needs.

For instance, the Ivory family will occupy a home built in Milestone designed with their grandson, who has autism, in mind.

Because of his needs, Habitat is making changes to the Ivory family’s future home, like adding insulation to the inside walls of his bedroom for extra soundproofing alongside placing his bedroom in the back of the house.

Habitat for Humanity will build an additional 32 homes over the next four years, bringing the number of homes built for Operation Transformation to 75.