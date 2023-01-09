New guidance: Use drugs, surgery early for obesity in kids

FILE- This April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. U.S. health officials have updated a tool to track rising cases of severe obesity among children who were previously off the charts. Expanded growth charts released Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now include a body mass index of 60 — up from previous charts that stopped at a BMI of 37. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

The Associated Press

New guidelines suggest children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says treatments can include medication for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13.

The group said Monday delaying treatment to see whether children and teens outgrow or overcome obesity only makes things worse.

Left untreated, obesity can lead to lifelong health problems, including high blood pressure, diabetes and depression.

Nearly 20% of kids and teens in the U.S. are obese.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/9/2023 11:46:52 AM (GMT -6:00)