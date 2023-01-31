New group’s goal? Addressing crime in Tuscaloosa

WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Giselle Hood

Former Tuscaloosa County NAACP President Jerry Carter has experienced violence first-hand after his son was murdered in 2008. Now, he’s decided it’s time for a change.

“How can you not say anything about this stuff? The stories just go on and on and on, almost weekly,” Carter said. “No one wants to say anything about Black on Black crime, but what about the little 2-year-old child who was shot next to a swimming pool last spring? I don’t see people marching and storming the street about that, but we should be.”

The Transparency and Truth Coalition will attempt to tackle violence in the community through legal action and mentorship. Carter said his experience working with the NAACP and as a state board member for Legal Services Alabama has given him the connections he needs to make a difference.

“I’ve been blessed with all these relationships, good relationships,” Carter said. “I just need to use it.”

Carter is working toward getting a law into the Alabama legislature that, if passed, would increase the penalty for adults who encourage a child to commit felonies.

“These little kids are soaking this stuff up like sponges. They need guidance,” Carter said. “I can’t be every place at once, but with myself and the people who are willing to work with me, we can try to do whatever we can do here locally.”