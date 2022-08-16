New DCH CEO looks toward changing perceptions

Health care is one of the many issues impacting our community.

As DCH Health System’s new President and CEO Katrina Keefer takes on the challenge of running West Alabama’s largest hospitals, WVUA 23 sat down with her for a discussion regarding her goals and priorities.

Keefer began her tenure at DCH Health System at the beginning of August, bringing with her 20 years of health care leadership experience in various roles throughout Alabama and Georgia.

Keefer said she’s looking to change the narrative at DCH, including better transparency, showcasing the good the system does and ensuring caregivers are seen and heard.

Another major priority? Reducing wait times at the emergency room.

“We really need to say that it is not OK for patients to have to wait that long,” she said. “We can’t blame it on staffing. We can’t blame it on longer times upstairs. So really, it’s looking to implement sustainable changes and begin to do so immediately.”