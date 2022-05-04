New data: Potential summer COVID-19 surge is coming

covid

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Michaela Redmond

New data out of South Africa indicates that a new summer surge for COVID-19 could be coming.

Former White House Coronavirus Response Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx spoke with CBS’ Margaret Brennan over the weekend about the new data. This data indicates a southern summer surge and a northern winter surge around the holidays.

Public health officials like Birx are stressing that any protection you have against COVID-19 decreases over time.

“Each of these surges is about four to six months apart,” said Birx. “That tells me that natural immunity wanes enough in the general population after four to six months that a significant surge is going to occur again.”

Birx said she believes precautions should be taken, especially among the population’s most vulnerable.

“This is what we have to be prepared for again in this country,” said Birx. “We should be preparing right now for a potential surge in the summer across the United States because we saw it in 2020 and we saw it in 2021.”