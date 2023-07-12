New charges placed against Moundville woman accused of practicing medicine without a license

Ellory Kate Johnson, of Moundville, has a lot of questions to answer. The 31-year-old was arrested Tuesday and was charged with practicing medicine or osteopathy without a license and attempt to commit a controlled substances crime. Johnson was interviewed, then arrested on both felony charges Tuesday afternoon. She was then transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail with bond set at $30,000 ($15,000 for each charge).

WVUA 23 News was at the Tuscaloosa business Wednesday as Johnson was taken into custody once again and charged with operating a business without a license. WVUA 23’s Chelsea Barton was there as Johnson was handcuffed and taken into custody.

Tuscaloosa Police was notified Saturday that Johnson might be practicing medicine without a license at her clinic – MentorUp Life Lab & Clinic located at 535 Jack Warner Parkway NE Ste. G2.

Investigators with TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division spoke with a patient who said she was prescribed a weight loss medication by Johnson. Upon further investigation Tuesday investigators determined that there was a licensed physician at the clinic.

The investigation is ongoing. Police tell WVUA 23 News that additional charges could follow involving other people. Anyone who has been treated by any individual at the clinic is urged to call 205-248-4520 because they may be potential witnesses in the ongoing investigation.

