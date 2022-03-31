New career center opens in Aliceville

If you’re looking for a job and live in Pickens County, the Alabama Department of Labor and the Alabama Career Center System just opened a place in Aliceville that can help.

The department’s 55th Career Center hosted its grand opening March 30 at its location inside the Aliceville Public Library.

It’s operating as a spinoff off the Tuscaloosa Career Center, and it’s the first of its kind in Pickens County.

Aliceville Mayor Terrence Windham and ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington were on-hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with local leaders in Aliceville and Pickens County.

Residents can get help with their resumes or job search, be prepped for interviews and learn about educational and vocational programs that can help them in their career paths.

Pickens County employers can get help with employee screenings, job postings and tax credits assistance.

“ADOL’s 55 career centers reach all 67 counties in the state,” Washington said in a statement. “Our goal is to serve as many Alabamians as we can, and this addition in West Alabama area is a welcome one.”

MORE INFO: Aliceville Career Center