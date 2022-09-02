New businesses brace for their first football weekend

College football season is finally here.

If you were out and about around town Friday, you probably experienced the hustle and bustle that comes along with it.

Like all of us, these local businesses are bracing for the influx of people rolling into Title Town for the weekend.

Palmer Clothing, located on Greensboro Avenue in downtown Tuscaloosa, was already seeing an uptick in foot traffic early Friday.

“We’ve already been very busy,” said Sales Associate Lori Cornelius. “It’s been a good morning.”

For the AC Hotel on Sixth Street in downtown Tuscaloosa, this isn’t their first rodeo. But it’s only their second go-around.

Hotel Director of Sales and Marketing Darren Segura said they learned a lot last season and they’re making use of those lessons this year.

“We have worked with Visit Tuscaloosa to create some really great information packets with info on how to navigate around downtown and get to the games,” he said.

Meanwhile, The Veganish Market on University Boulevard downtown opened its doors a month ago. They’re looking forward to their first Alabama home game experience.

“I hope it is a good experience honestly,” said Veganish Manager Kahtlyn Brown. “I hope you walk away thinking ‘yeah, I am glad I tried something different, and I enjoyed it.’ I just want everyone to enjoy the food and the vibes.”

Kickoff against the Utah State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium is Saturday at 6:30 p.m.