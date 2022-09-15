New boutique hotel coming to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA – The Alamite is the newest boutique hotel in downtown Tuscaloosa. While the outside of the hotel has a French theme, the inside focuses on Southern hospitality.

“This hotel was made here in Tuscaloosa to be all about the culture here. It is a place where local and out-of-town guests will enjoy the experience” said General Manager Karen Steiger.

The Hotel Alamite features several unique food and beverage choices. Executive chef Jacob Stull is a New Orleans native. He is excited to bring the French influences to Sweet Home Alabama.

“So what we do here is we take a lot of things from old French comfort food and we bring those things back to put our personal touches on it,” said Stull.

The Alamite is located in downtown Tuscaloosa and has 112 rooms. The grand opening is scheduled for Sept. 15.