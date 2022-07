New Alabama store to open in Bryant Denny Stadium

bryant-denny stadium, fans

A new shopping spot will soon be open for Alabama fans to visit on game days this upcoming season.

The first-ever team store will open inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, and sell officially-licensed team apparel and student athlete NIL merchandise like customized Nike player jerseys and name and number shirts.

The University of Alabama partnered with Fanatics, an online retail company, to launch the new store.