Never been to an Alabama game before? Here are the survival tips

By WVUA Digital Reporter Nicole Griffin

As the first University of Alabama football game of the season looms, plenty of people are looking ahead to their first ever Bryant-Denny Stadium experience.

Taking in that booming crowd, intense August heat and ice-cold concession stand goodies while watching the Crimson Tide next to 100,000 of your fellow football fans is an event that must be seen to be believed.

It’s an incredible experience, but it can also be overwhelming if it’s your first time. Here are some tips from game-day pros that can help you get your bearings before the big day.

Game Day is an all day event

Be prepared, because the game day festivities last all day. And probably all night, too. No matter if the kick-off is at 11 a.m. or 8 p.m., there’s plenty going on before and after the game.

Be sure to prepare for what will be a day packed full of excitement and not a few hours of getting in and getting out.

Tailgating

Tailgating is a big aspect to game day culture at UA. Most tailgating takes place on the west side of the Quad. Tailgates have a ton of food and drink options, but don’t rely on that food being enough. Come prepared with your own snacks just in case. And be prepared for the heat. A portable fan and portable phone charger are must-haves. Get ready to hang out with friends new and old.

Dress for success

Lots of Crimson Tide fans dress to the nines, heat or no heat. Obviously, anything crimson or white is the best choice, but black is also acceptable. Natural fabrics like cotton or linen are your best bets. If it has pockets, that’s even better.

Clear bag policy

Bryant-Denny Stadium, like most large event venues these days, has a clear bag policy and bags cannot be bigger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. If you don’t have a bag that fits the bill, there are plenty of places near the stadium that do.

If you’re tailgating with items not allowed inside, make sure you give yourself enough time to drop those off somewhere safe before heading to BDS. Be thoughtful with the items you pack, because those bags don’t hold a whole lot.

You can check out what is and isn’t allowed into the stadium right here.

The Walk of Champions

The Alabama players walk through the Walk of Champions about two hours before kick off. The Walk of Champions, featuring memorials of coaches and championships past, is located right in front of Bryant-Denny Stadium. Watching the Tide head into the stadium is a must-see. If you’re aiming for a front-row spot so you can high-five your favorite players, get there early.

Arrive early

You can get into the stadium two hours before kickoff, and making use of that extra time is a good idea. That gives you plenty of time to find your seat, get some snacks at the concession stand, find the nearest bathroom for later and get settled in. There’s plenty to keep an eye on before kickoff, too, so don’t think you’re missing out on something happening elsewhere.

Stay hydrated

While kickoff Saturday is not until 6:30, it’ll still be pretty hot. Staying hydrated is a must, and free water or water bottles for purchase are available in abundance around the stadium. Make sure you drink plenty of water before, during and after the game.

Bring a water bottle that fits into your clear bag and fill it up once you get inside, just like at the airport.

Organized cheering

The student section is known for participating in organized cheers. Some of the songs to come prepared knowing are “Yea Alabama,” “Rammer Jammer Yellow Hammer,” “Dixieland Delight” and more.

Though it may seem tiring, Alabama fans are known for being loud. Be prepared to remain loud the whole game whether yelling “Roll Tide,” or participating in one of the many traditional game day chants or songs. Remaining loud for the entire game is always appreciated. Wanna avoid being hoarse for a few days? Chug water and bring throat lozenges.

Weather

Be prepared for any and all types of weather. There’s a possibility for rain Saturday, so packing a jacket is a good idea. Check the weather before you leave the house, always.

Just have fun

The most important tip. Bryant-Denny and the Crimson Tide are an experience like no other. Enjoy the moment (within legal reason) and take in the memories. Maybe buy a souvenir or two. And whether the Tide wins or loses, be glad you saw it firsthand.

Need more information on parking, tickets, traffic or anything else? Check out all of Alabama’s Game Day info right here.