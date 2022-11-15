Neighbors react to brutal murder in Cottondale

WVUA 23 has learned more information regarding a disturbing murder case in which a man’s body was found inside a storage shed in Tuscaloosa County Nov. 12.

The victim is identified as 61-year-old Barry Sartain but investigators aren’t sure exactly when he was killed.

“This case is not one where someone just got into a fight and it went a little too far,” Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Commander Captain Jack Kennedy said. “This was a murder.”

Neighbors on Fork Lane in Cottondale were shocked to hear about brutal murder of their friend.

“Confused, heartache, unbelievable,” Shey Boska said. “It’s shocking,” Shannon Milligan added.

The man who investigators say confessed to killing is Daniel Raines, age 24. Raines and Sartain were roommates.

Boska lives directly across from the mobile home Sartain shared with Raines. She and her three-year-old daughter Sonya were likely some one the last people to see Sartain alive Thursday night.

“We went to Wal-Mart and walked around,” Boska said. “He bought my daughter the soap that she loves. He bought her the candy she wanted. It was, ‘Uncle B’ I want this. He was always there to try to help everybody. My husband called him, a giant teddy bear.”

Tuscaloosa County sheriff’s deputies got word of an incident at the residence and made a welfare check Saturday around noon.

“We’d like to express great gratitude to everybody who called the sheriff’s office when they thought they had information about a murder,” Kennedy said. He went on to say, “That is how this case occurred.”

Capt. Kennedy said Raines first told his investigators he hadn’t seen Sartain in days. Then, when investigators found Sartain’s stabbed and beaten body inside a shed on the property, they said Raines changed his story and confessed to killing Sartain during an argument.

“I am thankful that Daniel finally had the brain and the mindset to say that he had done it,” Boska said.

Boska’s neighbor Milligan said “I hope that he pays for it”. “I hope he pays for it and I hope he gets sent away for a long long time,” Milligan went on to say.

Raines is charged with murder and remains in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

