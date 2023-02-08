Neighborhood Bridges getting $2,000 from Tuscaloosa

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Rachel Nadeau

A fundraising organization focused on ensuring schoolchildren get the items they need for their continued success is getting a little more money from the Tuscaloosa City Council this week.

Neighborhood Bridges, which supports Tuscaloosa city and county schools, works a little like fundraising site GoFundMe. Teachers or schools can post about classroom or student-specific needs, and donors can pick the causes they’d like to support.

Currently, Tuscaloosa City Schools has 14 open Opportunities for Kindness, as the organization describes them, while the Tuscaloosa County School System has 23.

Interested in seeing Tuscaloosa City Schools’ needs? Click here.

Interested in seeing Tuscaloosa County School System’s needs? Click here.

On Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa City Council unanimously approved using $2,000 from District 3’s budget for Neighborhood Bridges.

“Neighborhood Bridges is a program that helps meet the needs of the kids in the city school system and kids from all over Tuscaloosa, that if there are needs for a child, whether it’s a backpack, whether it’s a jacket, whether it’s shoes, it’s a way for those needs to be met anonymously,” said District 3 Council Member Norman Crow. “It’s a very good program for our city schools.”

The $2,000 will be donated before the end of the month, Crow said, and will be used to pay for as many needs as it can.

If you’re interested in learning more about the organization, click right here.