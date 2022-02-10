Need Valentine’s Day ideas? Here’s some outside-the-box gifts

valentine's day

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Zhoee’ Williams

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, so you better start buying your gifts if you want them in time for Monday.

A box of chocolates or a dozen red roses is nice and thoughtful, but you probably bought them that last year. If you’re behind (again) on your Valentine’s Day shopping, then check out these last-minute gifts so it at least looks like you pay attention.

Here’s a list of potential items or ideas your Valentine might find extra special this year:

An experience:

For her, consider buying a candle-making kit, which would make a great date-night activity and spark her love for craft-making.

A great pair with this is a FujiFilm Instax Mini camera so you can take heartfelt long-lasting pictures to remember the best Valentine’s Day to date.

To have his head over hoops for you, The University of Alabama women’s basketball team is playing against Kentucky in Coleman Coliseum on Feb. 13 at 1 p.m.

Can’t go wrong with:

If your significant other’s love language is receiving jewelry, then the perfect gift is a Kendra Scott necklace.

If she doesn’t have them already, Ugg slippers are currently on sale and are the best trendy fuzzy gift if she is a homebody.

The temperatures are rising, so enjoy a nice picnic at the Riverwalk, and don’t forget to bring a blanket! There are even local picnic companies that do all the hard work for you.

For the guys:

Just because he’s a guy, doesn’t mean that he doesn’t appreciate gifts.

For the hairy man in your life, consider upgrading his electric razor to one like a Manscaped, which is cordless and great for on the go. Smaller budget? Beard oil is an option.

For the classic whiskey-drinking gentleman, he might fall in love with a new set of glasses.

If he annoys you by complaining about his achy muscles, then a muscle massage gun might be the perfect gift.

For the man who keeps junking up your console table with loose change, he might be in need of a new wallet. Something like the Ekster wallet might be a perfect gift match.

Looking for a manly experience? A date night at Civil Axe Throwing certainly fits the bill.